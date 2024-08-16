Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 149.04% to Rs 126.91 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 72.22% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.04% to Rs 126.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.126.9150.960.932.612.291.611.330.721.240.72