Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.32% to Rs 5.34 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Sovereign Diamonds reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.32% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.345.707.6814.910.100.53-0.020.41-0.060.31