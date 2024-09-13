ONGC Green to acquire 100% stake in PTC Energy

PEL has an aggregate operational wind generation capacity of 288.80 MW located in Andhra Pradesh (AP), Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Karnataka. It operates a total of 157 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) across all its wind farms.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ONGC Green has signed share purchase agreement on 13 September 2024 with PTC India for acquisition of 100% equity stake in PTC Energy (PEL).