ONGC Green to acquire 100% stake in PTC Energy

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ONGC Green has signed share purchase agreement on 13 September 2024 with PTC India for acquisition of 100% equity stake in PTC Energy (PEL).
PEL has an aggregate operational wind generation capacity of 288.80 MW located in Andhra Pradesh (AP), Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Karnataka. It operates a total of 157 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) across all its wind farms.
First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

