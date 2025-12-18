Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 7673, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.2% in last one year as compared to a 8% rally in NIFTY and a 14.28% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7673, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25867.9. The Sensex is at 84634.63, up 0.09%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 7.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38172.05, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75152 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.23 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7693.5, down 0.44% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 40.2% in last one year as compared to a 8% rally in NIFTY and a 14.28% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 19.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

