Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7673, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25867.9. The Sensex is at 84634.63, up 0.09%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 7.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38172.05, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75152 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 19.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
