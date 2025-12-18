Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exide Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 360.2, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.08% in last one year as compared to a 8% rally in NIFTY and a 18.45% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 360.2, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25867.9. The Sensex is at 84634.63, up 0.09%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 5.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27489.25, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.19 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 360.9, down 0.88% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd tumbled 18.08% in last one year as compared to a 8% rally in NIFTY and a 18.45% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

