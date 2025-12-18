Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parliament has passed a bill to raise FDI in the insurance sector to 100%

Parliament has passed a bill to raise FDI in the insurance sector to 100%

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Parliament has passed a bill to raise FDI in the insurance sector to 100% from the current 74%, which is expected to increase insurance penetration, lower premiums, and boost job creation. The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha. The House also rejected several amendments made by the Opposition to the bill, including the one to send the legislation to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny. Replying to a debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the amendments would allow foreign companies to bring in more capital in the insurance sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Max Healthcare rises after deal to acquire freehold land in Pune for proposed 450-bed hospital

Wockhardt Ltd soars 1.04%

Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 1.69%

Reliance Power Ltd soars 6.98%

India's 5G subscribers set to spurt to 100 crore by 2026 compared to 36 crore right now

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

