Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 44.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 217.10 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 98.99% to Rs 92.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 819.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 665.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Orchid Pharma declined 44.27% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 217.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.217.10209.90819.37665.9013.3218.9013.5112.5638.8033.93125.1870.8230.3826.7291.9516.0332.9659.1492.1746.32