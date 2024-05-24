Business Standard
Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 44.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 217.10 crore
Net profit of Orchid Pharma declined 44.27% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 217.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.99% to Rs 92.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 819.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 665.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales217.10209.90 3 819.37665.90 23 OPM %13.3218.90 -13.5112.56 - PBDT38.8033.93 14 125.1870.82 77 PBT30.3826.72 14 91.9516.03 474 NP32.9659.14 -44 92.1746.32 99
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

