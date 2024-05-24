Business Standard
Aryan Share &amp; Stock Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.29 crore
Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.56% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.29-0.26 LP 0.390.78 -50 OPM %-244.83242.31 --251.28-38.46 - PBDT0.09-0.30 LP 0.560.74 -24 PBT0.09-0.32 LP 0.530.70 -24 NP0.01-0.31 LP 0.510.54 -6
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

