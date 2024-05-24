Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 62.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 27.19 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 111.95% to Rs 50.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 101.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 62.38% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.