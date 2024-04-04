Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoA with BioCatalyst

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
To collaborate on waste management solutions in Middle East region
Organic Recycling Systems announced that the company poised to venture into the Middle East market as they have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with BioCatalyst, the authorized Middle East distributor and service provider for Bio Organic Catalyst Inc., headquartered in California, USA. This significant agreement emphasizes ORS's commitment to advancing sustainable solutions for waste management in the Middle East Region.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The MOA establishes the terms under which ORS and BioCatalyst will cooperate jointly in the marketing and business development of various centralized and decentralized Waste Management (MSW) projects. Through this strategic collaboration, the partners seek to introduce and promote innovative technologies and practices that can revolutionize waste handling, treatment and disposal processes in the Middle East. By combining their strengths in marketing, business development, and technical expertise, ORS and BioCatalyst aspire to establish themselves as key players in the Middle East's waste management sector, offering solutions that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly and economically viable. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in addressing environmental challenges and advancing sustainable solutions in the Middle East region.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India's Growing Low Carbon Aluminium Recycling Industry Demands Zero per cent Import Duty on Scrap Metal - Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI)

MRAI's 11th IMRC Gears Up to Unlock the Potential of the Indian Recycling Sector from 23rd - 25th Jan at Kolkata

Nuway Organic Naturals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gravita expands capacity of its recycling unit in Tanzania

Board of MSTC approves alteration in object clause of MoA

ABB's AquaMaster deployed across 15 cities in India

Indices rebound after early wobble, banks and IT lead gains

Trucap Finance achieves AUM of Rs 1000+ cr

Royal Orchid Hotels signs revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels

LTIMindtree partners with Aforza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon