Royal Orchid Hotels signs revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels

For its upcoming 300 room 5-star hotel in Mumbai

Royal Orchid Hotels has signed a Lease/Revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels for their upcoming 300 Rooms - 5-star hotel in Mumbai, Maharashtra the commercial capital of India. This property comes follow after ROHL recently announced the opening of 288 Keys upcoming 5-star hotel in Surat, Gujarat last week. Both new properties will be part of the soon-to-be announced new upscale brand under ROHL Ownership.