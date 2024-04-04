Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Royal Orchid Hotels signs revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
For its upcoming 300 room 5-star hotel in Mumbai
Royal Orchid Hotels has signed a Lease/Revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels for their upcoming 300 Rooms - 5-star hotel in Mumbai, Maharashtra the commercial capital of India. This property comes follow after ROHL recently announced the opening of 288 Keys upcoming 5-star hotel in Surat, Gujarat last week. Both new properties will be part of the soon-to-be announced new upscale brand under ROHL Ownership.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ICRA reaffirms LT rating of Royal Orchid Hotels with 'stable' outlook

Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 6.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Mantras Foundation Announces the Masa Women Excellence Awards to Celebrate Women Achievers

After Huge Success in South Delhi, Bhavishya Nirman Developers is Launching Orchid Apartments in Mandi Near Gurgaon!

Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 287.75% in the December 2023 quarter

LTIMindtree partners with Aforza

INR Recovers Amid Firm Equities And Weak Dollar Overseas; RBI In Focus

Bharti Hexacom IPO subscribed 1.12 times

Singapore Market gains 0.4%

EURUSD Gathers Momentum Above $1.08 Mark; DXY Futures Reverse From 7-Week High

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon