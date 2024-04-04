Sensex (    %)
                             
LTIMindtree partners with Aforza

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
To deliver digital transformation in CRM & TPM across consumer products industry
Aforza, the leading cloud and mobile solution specifically built for the Consumer Products industry that empowers businesses of all sizes to protect margins on every channel, and LTIMindtree announced a strategic partnership to deliver digital transformation in CRM & TPM across the consumer products industry.
The partnership between Aforza and LTIMindtree is set to support the front office operations of Consumer Products manufacturers and distributors. This collaboration aims to empower businesses to grow profitably and safeguard margins through comprehensive omnichannel pricing control. It will enable access to real-time data insights, enhancing planning and decision-making capabilities.
Additionally, the partnership promises to boost field productivity throughout the value chain by delivering a world-class user experience. With industry-specific offline mobile apps, professionals can work from anywhere, ensuring flexibility and efficiency. The initiative will also focus on increasing distribution, availability, stock accuracy, and fulfilment rates. Furthermore, it will provide robust measures to manage compliance issues effectively and prevent fraud, ensuring a secure and compliant operational environment.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

