This achievement has been driven by multi-fold factors including its expanding network of 122 branches which provides wide geographical coverage, focused around MSME hubs. The company has been investing in on-ground outreach initiatives, improving customer service, as well as expanding opportunities with its Lending-as-a-Service or L-A-A-S partners.

Trucap Finance has crossed a milestone of Rs 1,000+ crore AUM in Q4 FY2024.