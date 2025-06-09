Monday, June 09, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Avantel Ltd, SEPC Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2025.

Avantel Ltd, SEPC Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2025.

Orient Cement Ltd tumbled 8.96% to Rs 322.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21110 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd lost 7.18% to Rs 159. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

SEPC Ltd crashed 6.05% to Rs 13.67. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates:

Stock Market LIVE: Banks power Sensex, Nifty gain; Mid, small-caps rally; MCX; Hyundai in focus

Blinkit

After Zepto, FDA shuts Blinkit Pune store for no licence, improper storage

Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden picks Stubbs as South Africa's X-Factor for WTC Final

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee: Wedding and Reception

Akhil Akkineni weds Zainab Ravdjee: Yash, Ram Charan, Mahesh attend bash

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

AP NMMS results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in; here's how to check scorecard

Cochin Shipyard Ltd dropped 3.34% to Rs 2312.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd corrected 3.22% to Rs 2962.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurionpro Solutions wins multi-year engagement from Sri Lanka's leading bank

Aurionpro Solutions wins multi-year engagement from Sri Lanka's leading bank

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Sensex gains over 239 pts; IT shares rally

Sensex gains over 239 pts; IT shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon