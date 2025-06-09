Monday, June 09, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurionpro Solutions wins multi-year engagement from Sri Lanka's leading bank

Aurionpro Solutions wins multi-year engagement from Sri Lanka's leading bank

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions announced a landmark deal win in South Asia with one of Sri Lanka's largest and most respected banks featuring in The Banker's Top 1000 World Banks list. This marks the Company's second major win in the Sri Lankan market within a year, further strengthening its regional presence.

Under this multi-year engagement, valued above US$ 2.5 Million, Aurionpro will deploy its advanced iCashpro cash management and transaction banking platform. The solution to be delivered integrates advanced AI-driven enhancements from Arya.ai and specialized functionalities from Fintra. The scope of work encompasses licensing, implementation, and maintenance and support aligning directly with the Bank's long term digital transformation roadmap.

 

iCashpro is a next-generation transaction banking platform that provides a comprehensive solution for full-spectrum corporate banking, delivering a superior and consistent client experience across customer segments in order to enhance time-to market, acquire improved cash visibility, and minimize expenses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Sensex gains over 239 pts; IT shares rally

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

