Monday, June 09, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2025.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2025.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 1174.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 6.74. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34137 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd tumbled 5.26% to Rs 61.44. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17365 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J-K LG inaugurates control centre in Katra to oversee tourists activities

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC Group starts Nokh solar project, total capacity reaches 80,708 MW

Apple WWDC 2025

Apple's WWDC 2025 event to put focus on 'existential risk' of AI struggles

Stock Market LIVE Updates:

Stock Market LIVE: Banks power Sensex, Nifty gain; Mid, small-caps rally; MCX; Hyundai in focus

NDR Auto Components Ltd shed 5.02% to Rs 1012.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17591 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 30.62. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17194 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Sensex gains over 239 pts; IT shares rally

Sensex gains over 239 pts; IT shares rally

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Euro speculative net longs climb to 3-week high

Euro speculative net longs climb to 3-week high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon