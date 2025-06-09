Monday, June 09, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

RITES announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Copper (HCL) to jointly develop a rapid, reliable, sustainable supply chain of metals, minerals, including critical minerals in India and overseas.

RITES rose 1.22% to Rs 303.70, while Hindustan Copper advanced 1.31% on the BSE.

The partnership will focus on exploration, extraction, refining, and production activities in India and overseas, leveraging the technical and financial strengths of both organisations. The collaboration includes participation in mineral block auctions and development of mining infrastructure.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide end-to-end consultancy and logistics solutions, including project planning, transport infrastructure development, multimodal transport planning, and rolling stock support, to strengthen HCLs mining operations.

 

Hindustan Copper is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India, is primarily engaged in the business of mining and processing of copper ore into Metal-In-Concentrate (MIC),

RITES is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach

Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Sensex gains over 239 pts; IT shares rally

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Euro speculative net longs climb to 3-week high

Pound speculative net longs stay flat

Jun 09 2025

