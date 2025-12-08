Monday, December 08, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Green Power Company commissions 7 MW AC solar power project in Tamil Nadu

Orient Green Power Company commissions 7 MW AC solar power project in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

As part of its strategic initiative to foray into the solar power generation segment, Orient Green Power Company (OGPCL) raised funds through a Rights Issue to implement a 25 MW AC Solar Power Project through its subsidiary, M/s Delta Renewable Energy (DELTA). Pursuant to this initiative, DELTA has successfully commissioned a 7 MW AC Solar Power Project at Krishnasamudhram Village, Tiruttani Taluk, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. This development marks OGPCL's entry into the solar energy sector, complementing its established expertise in wind power.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

