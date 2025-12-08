Monday, December 08, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs slip to over five month low

Euro speculative net longs slip to over five month low

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slipped to over five month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 107333 contracts in the data reported through October 28, 2025. This was a weekly drop of 4419 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

