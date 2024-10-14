Business Standard
Logistics automation firm Elixia raises $1 mn in funding round led by JIIF

Deeptech robotics startup Perceptyne also has raised $3 million (about Rs 25 crore) in a funding round led by Endiya Partners and Yali Capital

The capital will be allocated to speed up product development, acquire new customers and drive growth, according to a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Logistics automation startup Elixia has raised $1 million (about Rs 8.4 crore) in a funding round led by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF).

Other investors include Motilal Oswal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Vimal Shah (Bidco Oil), Sparsh Jain (JG Group), Vinod Dugar (RDB Group) and Vimal Khinvasara (WMA Group), Ashok Shah (vtransgroup) and Amit Chandwar (K M Trans Logistics).

The company aims to use the new funding to expand in the Middle East, offering advanced logistics solutions for local businesses. This investment will also enhance their product offerings by integrating Generative AI and Machine Learning to boost multimodal visibility and operational efficiency, the company said in a statement.

 

Robotics startup Perceptyne raises $3 mn

Deeptech robotics startup Perceptyne has raised $3 million (about Rs 25 crore) in a funding round led by Endiya Partners and Yali Capital.

Whiteboard Capital and other angel investors also participated in the round.

The capital will be allocated to speed up product development, acquire new customers and drive growth, according to a statement.

Perceptyne was founded by IIT Madras & BITS alumni Raviteja Chivukula, Jagga Raju Nadimpalli and Mrutyunjaya Nadiminti.

Adloggs raises funds from Auxano Capital, others

AI-powered delivery platform Adloggs has raised fresh funding led by Auxano Capital and Multiply Ventures, with participation from Faad Network.

Adloggs did not disclose the amount of fundraise.

The new investment will be used to scale Adloggs' delivery partner network and enhance its AI-driven platform to support deeper integrations, as per a statement.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : logistics sector Startup

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

