National General Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.46% to Rs 2.14 croreNet profit of National General Industries rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.46% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.142.91 -26 OPM %-2.34-3.09 -PBDT0.340.15 127 PBT0.240.07 243 NP0.260.03 767
