Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National General Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2024 quarter

National General Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 26.46% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of National General Industries rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.46% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.142.91 -26 OPM %-2.34-3.09 -PBDT0.340.15 127 PBT0.240.07 243 NP0.260.03 767

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Hosts lose their 5th wicket, Maxwell departs

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM announces Rs 2 lakh, CM Yogi Rs 5 lakh for kin of infants killed in Jhansi hospital fire

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

Think out of the box, adapt to changing tech landscape: CAG tells officers

income tax itr taxation

CBDT launches campaign to inform taxpayers on undeclared foreign assets

Gemini

'Please die': Google's AI chatbot shocks student seeking help with homework

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon