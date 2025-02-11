Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orissa Minerals Development Co tanks after posting dismal Q3 numbers

Orissa Minerals Development Co tanks after posting dismal Q3 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) dropped 5.49% to Rs 5,820.25 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 7.49 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 2.32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total income slipped 25.78% year on year (YoY) to Rs 21.16 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 8.39 crore during the quarter, compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 2.32 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses were up by 12.86% year on year to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Finance cost stood at Rs 6.34 crore (down 13.62% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.66 crore (up 47.78% YoY).

 

Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC), also known as Orissa Minerals, is a public sector undertaking company in the state of Odisha under administrative control of the Department of Steel and Mines, Government of Odisha. It is engaged in the mining and production of iron ore and manganese ore. It is a subsidiary of state-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Juniper Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Juniper Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nykaa jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 26 cr; GMV jumps 25% YoY

Nykaa jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 26 cr; GMV jumps 25% YoY

Bata India PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 59 crore in Q3 FY25

Bata India PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 59 crore in Q3 FY25

RBI is accumulating gold to maintain a balanced reserve portfolio: FM

RBI is accumulating gold to maintain a balanced reserve portfolio: FM

Broader mrkt underperforms; media shares decline for 4th day

Broader mrkt underperforms; media shares decline for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceJEE Mains results 2025Solarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon