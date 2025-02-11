Business Standard

Juniper Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

MSTC Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Star Cement Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2025.

Juniper Hotels Ltd surged 4.69% to Rs 282.6 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13244 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11038 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd soared 3.79% to Rs 581.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16944 shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Enterprises Ltd spiked 3.19% to Rs 2363.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74927 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd gained 2.36% to Rs 207.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41635 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose 1.90% to Rs 792.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36830 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

