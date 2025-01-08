Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orissa Minerals slides on suspending CFO Ramakanta Behera

Orissa Minerals slides on suspending CFO Ramakanta Behera

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) declined 1.80% to Rs 6,870.05 after the company suspended Ramakanta Behera, chief financial officer (CFO), with immediate effect due to allegations of misconduct.

The mining company informed that certain allegations of misconduct have been made against Ramakanta Behera, and since the allegations were of a serious nature, he had been suspended from duty with immediate effect pending further proceedings and final orders in the matter.

Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC), (also known as Orissa Minerals), is a public sector undertaking company in the state of Odisha under administrative control of Department of Steel and Mines, Government of Odisha. It is engaged in the mining and production of iron ore and manganese ore. It is a subsidiary of state-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.

 

The company has reported 58.9% decline in net profit to Rs 0.79 crore on a 40.7% increase in net sales to Rs 23.39 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T's heavy engineering arm bags significant orders in Q3 FY25

L&T's heavy engineering arm bags significant orders in Q3 FY25

Nifty tanks below 23,550; PSU bank shares decline

Nifty tanks below 23,550; PSU bank shares decline

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Voltamp Transformers bags orders for supplying distribution transformers from Adani Power

Voltamp Transformers bags orders for supplying distribution transformers from Adani Power

Puravankara appoints Deepak Rastogi as group CFO

Puravankara appoints Deepak Rastogi as group CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon