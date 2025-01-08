Business Standard

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd, Airan Ltd and Omax Autos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2025.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd, Airan Ltd and Omax Autos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2025.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd surged 14.29% to Rs 178.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 89314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9210 shares in the past one month.

 

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd spiked 11.07% to Rs 6.52. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 8.47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Airan Ltd added 8.88% to Rs 34.93. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55427 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd spurt 8.51% to Rs 124.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3016 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

