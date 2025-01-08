Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's heavy engineering arm bags significant orders in Q3 FY25

L&T's heavy engineering arm bags significant orders in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its heavy engineering arm had secured multiple orders in Q3 of FY25, both in overseas and domestic markets.

According to the companys classification, the value of the significant contracts ranged between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

In the overseas market, the company secured an order for LNG equipment for a project in the USA. Additionally, L&T's business had received a breakthrough order for a loop reactor in a Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) Polypropylene (PP) plant in Turkey. This order was described as a testament to L&Ts advanced manufacturing capabilities in the petrochemical sector.

The company had also been awarded a repeat order from a leading oil and gas customer in Saudi Arabia for a Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) revamp project. Furthermore, the company bagged an order from a prestigious client in Kuwait for supplying critical components for hydrocracker reactors and high-pressure heat exchangers.

 

On the domestic front, L&T's heavy engineering division had won contracts for three urea reactors from Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation for India's longest urea reactor, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, and Indorama India. With these contracts, the division had received a total of 17 consecutive orders for urea reactors, further strengthening its leadership in supplying critical equipment for the fertilizer sector.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Also Read

Delta Autocorp IPO Day 2; Subscription reaches 24x, GMP zooms 84%

Delta Autocorp IPO Day 2; Subscription reaches 24x, GMP zooms 84%

India squad announcement for ENG series

India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Will Shami return for Champions Trophy?

thailand

Thailand eyes 40 million tourists by 2025 with relaxed visa policies

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Waaree Energies, Premier Energies decline up to 6%; Kotak initiates 'Sell'

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 550 pts at 77,600; Nifty at 23,550; Broader mkts, sector indices fall

The company reported 5.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,395.29 crore in Q2 FY25 on 20.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 61,554.58 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The srip rose 0.98% to Rs 3,606.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Voltamp Transformers bags orders for supplying distribution transformers from Adani Power

Voltamp Transformers bags orders for supplying distribution transformers from Adani Power

Puravankara appoints Deepak Rastogi as group CFO

Puravankara appoints Deepak Rastogi as group CFO

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ola Electric slips after receiving warning letter from SEBI

Ola Electric slips after receiving warning letter from SEBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon