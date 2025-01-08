Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers bags orders for supplying distribution transformers from Adani Power

Voltamp Transformers bags orders for supplying distribution transformers from Adani Power

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Voltamp Transformers said that it has received purchase order worth Rs 41 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary Mahan Energen.

The order is for the supply of various ratings of distribution transformers.

The scope of the contract involves design, manufacture, testing and supply of various ratings of distribution transformers as per special term & condition of purchase order. The contract has to be executed within a period of 12 months.

Voltamp Transformers manufactures a diverse range of transformers, including oil-filled power and distribution transformers. Additionally, the company produces resin-impregnated dry-type transformers, 11KV Class in technical collaboration with MORA, Germany, along with cast resin dry-type transformers, 33 KV Class in technical collaboration with HTT, Germany.

 

The company's net profit rose 10.67% to Rs 75.74 crore on a 4.29% increase in sales to Rs 397.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 9861.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Puravankara appoints Deepak Rastogi as group CFO

Puravankara appoints Deepak Rastogi as group CFO

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ola Electric slips after receiving warning letter from SEBI

Ola Electric slips after receiving warning letter from SEBI

BSE SME Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading jumps on listing

BSE SME Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading jumps on listing

Bartronics India hits the roof on inking MoU with PTW Group

Bartronics India hits the roof on inking MoU with PTW Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon