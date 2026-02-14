Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 91.71% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net Loss of Oswal Overseas reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 91.71% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.1814.23-68.64-24.39-1.01-3.71-1.92-4.63-1.92-4.62

