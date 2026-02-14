Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 335.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 17.25 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 335.29% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.2519.336.091.661.200.531.000.330.740.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News