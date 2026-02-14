Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 335.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 17.25 croreNet profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 335.29% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.2519.33 -11 OPM %6.091.66 -PBDT1.200.53 126 PBT1.000.33 203 NP0.740.17 335
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST