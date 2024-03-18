Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Over one crore households registered for PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in last one month

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed delight on over one crore households registering for PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, in a social media post. In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh registrations. This initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households, along with ensuring energy production. It's poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Motors inks MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt to set up vehicle manufacturing unit

SJVN Green Energy commissions 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Fertilizer stocks in demand on budget announcement to promote investment in post-harvest activities

Tamil Nadu Newsprint &amp; Papers standalone net profit declines 85.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME Pratham EPC Projects jumps on debut

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SEBI to launch optional T+0 settlement trial

Nifty above 22,100 level; auto shares advance

Volumes jump at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon