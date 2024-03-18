Pan India Retail Sales Mark 5% Rise On Year In February 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The pan India retail sales rose 5% on year in February 2024, according to the survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI). The West and South Zones sales saw growth of 6% each while East and North zone retail sales rose 3% and 4% respectively. Apart from Consumer durables and electronics, which saw a decline of 3% on year, all other categories reported yoy sales growth. Sports goods reported strongest growth of 9% followed by footwear (8%) and QSR (7%) on yoy basis. In January 2024 also, the annual retail sales growth has been at 5% level.