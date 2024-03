Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India's foreign exchange reserves soared by $10.47 billion to $636.1 billion for the week ending on March 8, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. This is the biggest surge since the week ended July 14, 2023. According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI, Foreign currency assets (FCAs) increased by $8.12 billion to $562.35 billion.