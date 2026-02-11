Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P N Gadgil Jewellers achieves Foundation Day celebration sales of Rs 365 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers achieves Foundation Day celebration sales of Rs 365 cr

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

P N Gadgil Jewellers celebrated its Foundation Day with a Foundation Day sales offering from 7th to 9th February 2026.

The total sales during the period amounted to Rs 365 crore, with healthy contribution across all the categories.

The Gold segment emerged as the leading contributor, recording sales of Rs 336 crore with volumes of 203 kg. This was followed by healthy trac on in the silver category, which recorded sales of Rs 7.4 crore with volumes of 274 kg, while the diamond category reported sales of Rs 7.9 crore. The Other segment contributed Rs 13.7 crore during the period.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RBI issues draft Directions for exemption from registration to eligible NBFCs not availing public funds and not having customer interface

RBI issues draft Directions for exemption from registration to eligible NBFCs not availing public funds and not having customer interface

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.92 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.66 mbpd last year

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.92 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.66 mbpd last year

Juniper Hotels rises after Q3 PAT spurts 101% YoY

Juniper Hotels rises after Q3 PAT spurts 101% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance