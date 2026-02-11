India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.92 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.66 mbpd last year
The US Energy Information Administration of EIA has stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its liquid fuels consumption by around 0.3 million b/d in next two years. It sees Indias consumption at 5.92 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 and at 6.26 mbpd in 2027. This shows an impressive rise compared to 5.66 mbpd in 2025. Indias liquid fuel output is seen at 1.01 mbpd in 2025 and is expected to rise to 1.06 mbpd this year and to 1.09 mbpd next year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 3:04 PM IST