Padget Electronics (a Dixon arm) partners with Longcheer

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
For manufacturing and sale of smart phones for large global brands
Dixon Technologies (India)'s wholly owned subsidiary- Padget Electronics has entered into an Agreement with Longcheer and has commenced the production/ manufacturing and sale of smart phones for large global brands with Longcheer's design and technology.
Longcheer has strong capabilities in product-level solution design, hardware innovation design, system-level software platform development, lean production, supply chain integration & quality control capabilities. They provide integrated smart product services to global leading consumer electronics brands & tech enterprises across multiple countries & regions with global delivery capabilities & has approximately 28% share of ODM at Global Level.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

