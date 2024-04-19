Business Standard
First phase of Lok Sabha elections commences across multiple states and union territories

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The voting process for the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections has kicked off, encompassing 102 Parliamentary constituencies, among which 11 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 18 for Scheduled Castes (SC). These constituencies span over 17 states and four Union Territories, marking the beginning of a critical electoral journey for millions of voters.
- Prominent Contestants: Notable political figures such as Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, and Gaurav Gogoi are among the many candidates from parties like BJP and Congress vying for victory.
- Total Candidates: A substantial total of 1,625 candidates are competing in this phase to secure their place in the Lok Sabha.
- Voter Statistics: Over 16.63 crore voters, including a significant number of first-time voters, are expected to exercise their democratic right in this phase. Female voters outnumber male voters, reflecting a significant trend.
- Polling Facilities: The Election Commission has ensured essential facilities such as water, shelters, and ramps, to facilitate a smooth voting experience for all voters, with measures implemented for voters with disabilities and the elderly.
- Security Measures: Strict security measures have been put in place, including the deployment of armed forces, micro-observers, and surveillance teams to maintain order and prevent any malpractice.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

