Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital board to mull fund raising on Nov 28

Paisalo Digital board to mull fund raising on Nov 28

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Paisalo Digital rose 1.70% to Rs 49.62 after the company said that its board of directors will meet on 28 November 2024, to consider raising funds through appropriate instruments, subject to necessary approvals as may be required.

The appropriate instruments include foreign currency convertible bonds.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit-Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.1% to Rs 49.92 crore on a 29.3% jump in total income to Rs 187.03 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

