Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Global Developers hits record high on bagging order worth Rs 156-cr

Bharat Global Developers hits record high on bagging order worth Rs 156-cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Bharat Global Developers (BGDL) was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,544.70 after the company announced that it has secured a significant order worth Rs 156 crore from UPL Agro, a leading player in the agricultural sector.

The order involves the supply of 3,00,000 tons of oil-grade groundnuts, priced at Rs 52 per kilogram. The total contract value is Rs 156 crore and deliveries are scheduled to be completed in a phased manner over six months, directly to UPL Agro.

BGDL confirmed that all deliveries will undergo rigorous quality checks to meet the highest standards specified by UPL Agro.

 

On its strategic and financial impact, the company stated that This prestigious order reinforces BGDL's position as a key supplier in the agri-commodities sector and is expected to make a significant contribution to the companys revenue and profitability in the forthcoming quarters. The advance payment received further strengthens our liquidity and underlines our operational efficiency.

Looking ahead on its outlook, the company stated that BGDL continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for industry leaders like UPL Agro. This landmark order aligns with our long-term strategic growth objectives and enhances our credibility in delivering high-value projects. We are confident that this collaboration will pave the way for additional opportunities and contribute positively to shareholder value.

The company remains committed to maintaining transparency and delivering consistent value to all stakeholders. We will keep the exchange informed of any material developments related to this order or future growth initiatives.

Bharat Global Developers (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers) specializes in sourcing, importing, and exporting a wide array of products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond.

More From This Section

LTIMindtree rises on inking pact with Microsoft to create AI solutions

LTIMindtree rises on inking pact with Microsoft to create AI solutions

Nifty trades below 23,250; pharma shares under pressure

Nifty trades below 23,250; pharma shares under pressure

HUL board approves demerger of ice-cream biz

HUL board approves demerger of ice-cream biz

Power Grid bags transmission project from Rajasthan REZ

Power Grid bags transmission project from Rajasthan REZ

Hitachi Energy India soars after consortium bags renewable energy transmission project from POWERGRID

Hitachi Energy India soars after consortium bags renewable energy transmission project from POWERGRID

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 298.03% to Rs 10.11 crore on 300.28% jump in net sales to Rs 216.35 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices gain as Sensex, Nifty consolidate; Defense shares shine

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

LIVE: Prez addresses joint sitting of Houses of Parliament to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM; suspense over successor grows

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt approves 'One Nation One Subscription': All you need to know about it

Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis

Maha CM, Dy CM, Guv pay tributes to martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon