Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Marksans Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2024.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Marksans Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2024.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 13.18% to Rs 7.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1274.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 464.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd spiked 11.91% to Rs 77.31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd surged 10.23% to Rs 842.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd jumped 7.69% to Rs 1552.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61793 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd spurt 7.57% to Rs 339.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices gain as Sensex, Nifty consolidate; Defence shares shine

IPL 2025: Full squad of all 10 teams and players' salary

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold, teamwise players' salary

Zafar Ali, Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Sambhal: Normalcy back as schools reopen while internet remains suspended

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC adjourns hearing related to transfer of MUDA case till Dec 10

Xiaomi

Xiaomi prepares own mobile chip, puts pressure on MediaTek and Qualcomm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon