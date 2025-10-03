Friday, October 03, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panacea Biotech gains after bagging supply order from UNICEF

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Panacea Biotech added 2.16% to Rs 410.85 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) from United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV).

The company will supply vaccine in 10 and 20 vial presentations during Q2 CY2026 and CY2027, under an order worth $35.65 million (around Rs 315 crore).

Panacea Biotec is engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture, and marketing of branded pharmaceutical formulations in India and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 44.1% YoY to Rs 166.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

