Centum Electronics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Centum Electronics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sigma Solve Ltd, Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd and Rajdarshan Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 October 2025.

Centum Electronics Ltd tumbled 7.83% to Rs 2481 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4383 shares in the past one month.

 

Sigma Solve Ltd lost 7.28% to Rs 534.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5484 shares in the past one month.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd crashed 5.03% to Rs 134. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1610 shares in the past one month.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 988.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13803 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 43.59. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 437 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

PM to unveil youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62000 crore

KFin Technologies allots 33,993 equity shares under ESOP

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Western Railways project

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

US dollar's share of reserves held steady in second quarter of 2025 when adjusted for FX moves

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

