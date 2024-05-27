Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Panama Petrochem to induct Almas Nanda on board of directors

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Panama Petrochem has recommended to the members of the Company the appointment of Almas Nanda (DIN: 05329210) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years commencing from 13 February 2025.
Almas Nanda is the visionary behind Inc. 5 Shoes Private Limited. She has shaped the brand's identity and improved customer experience, setting industry standards for quality and innovation. As the Whole-Time Director, she leads the research and development for women's footwear and manages merchandising operations.
Beyond her brand, she had also been a visiting faculty at NIFT New Delhi and contributed as a designer for the World Gold Council's, WGC Book.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon