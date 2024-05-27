Panama Petrochem to induct Almas Nanda on board of directors

Almas Nanda is the visionary behind Inc. 5 Shoes Private Limited. She has shaped the brand's identity and improved customer experience, setting industry standards for quality and innovation. As the Whole-Time Director, she leads the research and development for women's footwear and manages merchandising operations.

Beyond her brand, she had also been a visiting faculty at NIFT New Delhi and contributed as a designer for the World Gold Council's, WGC Book.

Panama Petrochem has recommended to the members of the Company the appointment of Almas Nanda (DIN: 05329210) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years commencing from 13 February 2025.