Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 31.07 points or 0.25% at 12631.19 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 2.03%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 1.99%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.78%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.66%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.42%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.32%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.96%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.91%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.82%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 7.67%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.18%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 4.27%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 469.23 or 0.62% at 75879.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.95 points or 0.51% at 23073.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.58 points or 0.18% at 48085.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.93 points or 0.81% at 14871.32.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 2104 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News