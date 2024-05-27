SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 135.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.27% to Rs 7.05 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 372.55% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 341.70% to Rs 234.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 135.71% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.27% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.7.0510.11234.1053.001.84-10.29-0.94-6.700.950.543.551.020.900.473.290.730.660.282.410.51