Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 16.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.56% to Rs 23.56 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 16.91% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.5626.05 -10 OPM %15.9617.01 -PBDT4.365.11 -15 PBT3.804.57 -17 NP2.853.43 -17
