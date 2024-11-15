Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 2.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 27.18 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 2.71% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.1823.71 15 OPM %18.8718.73 -PBDT5.695.34 7 PBT5.134.93 4 NP3.793.69 3
