Panjon standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 160.00% to Rs 3.38 croreNet profit of Panjon rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 160.00% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.381.30 160 OPM %2.072.31 -PBDT0.120.06 100 PBT0.070.04 75 NP0.070.04 75
