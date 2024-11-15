Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 355.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.33% to Rs 97.42 croreNet profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 355.05% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.33% to Rs 97.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales97.4269.92 39 OPM %23.4811.03 -PBDT19.485.04 287 PBT18.073.73 384 NP18.023.96 355
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content