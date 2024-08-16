Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.91% to Rs 35.59 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 9.88% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 49.91% to Rs 35.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.5971.0510.936.083.573.593.213.413.654.05