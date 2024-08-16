Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.92% to Rs 22.29 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems rose 38.10% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.92% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.2916.7714.9816.523.222.772.701.962.031.47