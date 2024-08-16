Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.92% to Rs 22.29 croreNet profit of Vedavaag Systems rose 38.10% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.92% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.2916.77 33 OPM %14.9816.52 -PBDT3.222.77 16 PBT2.701.96 38 NP2.031.47 38
